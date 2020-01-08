Virginia woman charged in newborn’s death 17 years after body found

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A woman in Virginia has been charged in the death of a newborn baby 17 years after his body was found.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that a grand jury in the city of Chesapeake indicted Melissa Sue Chrisman on charges of felony murder and felony child abuse and neglect.

Police declined to identify Chrisman’s relation to the child.

Known as Baby Daniel, the infant froze to death. Court documents say a detective recently assigned to the case sent two blankets to a lab for testing. Police also sought a search warrant to collect a DNA sample from Chrisman.