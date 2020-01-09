Fran Drescher bringing ‘The Nanny’ to Broadway

NEW YORK, NY – If your favorite part of the 90s-era TV show “The Nanny” was the jazzy opening theme song, you’re in luck.

The characters from that hit show will be getting plenty more musical numbers as they head to broadway.

Series star Fran Drescher is tied to the project.

She’ll create the premise along with actress and writer Rachel Bloom.

Bloom, who created and starred in the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” will also write the music with Grammy award-winning musician Adam Schlesinger.

No production schedule for the new musical has been announced.