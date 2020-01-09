Authorities say driver shot kids after they accidentally hit car with snowball

Published: January 9, 2020, 7:52 am Updated: January 9, 2020, 8:00 am

MILWAUKEE, WI – A Wisconsin 13-year-old is recovering, along with a cousin, after being shot over a thrown snowball last Saturday.

Authorities in Milwaukee say a driver fired shots at a group of kids who were throwing snowballs.

Two were injured.

Now, police are looking for the suspect.

Nick Johnson is just a kid, experiencing something no child his age should ever go through.

“I tried to run," said Johnson.

He’s recovering from a gunshot wound and graze wound.

“I saw two holes in my coat and that’s when I realized blood started coming out of my arm," said Johnson.

Johnson was with a group of kids on Saturday who were throwing snowballs on their way to the park.

His 12-year-old female cousin was also with him.

One of the snowballs hit a moving vehicle.

The driver opened fire on the group of kids.

Johnson says his cousin was shot in her lower body.

“I saw her walking and she was looking dizzy and stuff," said Johnson.

Milwaukee police say officers responded to the area of 61st street and birch avenue where they found johnson and his cousin suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Police say children were throwing snowballs at passing vehicles.

They suspect the driver shot at the kids because a snowball hit their car.

“For a snowball. I didn’t know until two days later,” said Kimberly Yancey, Johnson’s mother.

Johnson’s mother is outraged at the motive.

She at first thought she had lost her son.

“Him or his cousin didn’t even throw it. It was another kid and they ended up being injured behind a snowball," said Yancey.

It’s been a stressful several days for the mother of five.

The focus is on Johnson’s full recovery.

Loved ones are organizing a go fund me to help with the unexpected medical expenses.

“I can’t afford it, I’m a single parent," said Yancey.

Johnson is grateful for the support he’s received.

“I appreciate them worrying about me. I thank them," said Johnson.

But what would bring great relief in this nightmare is to know the person responsible is behind bars.

“Yurn yourself in and explain why you were so angry you had to shoot at some babies,” said Yancey.

Witnesses told police that the shots were fired by the driver of a white Toyota.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers.