Harry Potter flagship store coming to New York

NEW YORK, NY – Calling all Muggles and Wizards!

The largest Harry Potter store in the world is heading to New York.

A massive, three-story “Wizarding World of Harry Potter” store will open this summer in the heart of Manhattan.

Warner Brothers says the store will include brand-new products that have never been sold before, including a new line of magic wands.

The store will also feature interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities.

Warner is calling the Wizarding World of Harry Potter a flagship store — the first of its kind.

There’s no opening date as of yet, but execs say we can expect more details in the coming months.