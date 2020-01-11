At least 8 dead as severe storms sweep southern US

BENTON, La. – A potent outbreak of severe weather has claimed lives in Louisiana, Alabama and Texas after severe storms swept across parts of the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S.

Three people are confirmed dead from a tornado near Carrollton in Pickens County, Ala., WJHG reported.

Authorities in Louisiana say three people there have died. One man died when a tree fell on his house at about 1 a.m. Saturday, KSLA reported. His wife was not hurt even though she was with him at the time.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said the bodies of a couple were found near their demolished trailer by firefighters early Saturday, KSLA reported.

In Nacogdoches County, Texas, authorities said one person died when a tree fell on their home, KTRE reported. Another person in the home escaped with only minor injuries.