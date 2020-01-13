Georgia officer hit by train while chasing suspect

ATLANTA, Ga. – A Georgia police officer is recovering after getting hit by a train -- and it was all caught on camera.

It happened last Tuesday.

Police say Polk County officer Andy Anderson was chasing a home burglary suspect down railroad tracks.

In the body camera video you can hear the train blaring its horn.

Suddenly, the officer appears to be thrown into brush along the tracks.

Luckily, the officer wasn’t seriously hurt.

He was taken to a local hospital with a few broken bones and a concussion.

Officer Anderson is now back home recovering.

As for the suspect -- he got away, but he has been identified.