Ohio couple married 68 years shares marriage secrets

TOLEDO, OH – An Ohio couple celebrated 68 years of marriage Sunday surrounded by friends and family.

Since the beginning of their marriage, the two have been known for their color coordination.

For decades they could be seen wearing matching outfits which earned them the nickname “The Twins.” On Sunday, the couple continued the tradition as both were dressed in all red & black.

Their trick to a long marriage? Zipping your lip.

“Keeping your mouth shut. Being very careful of what you say. It’s better off not to say anything than have to go around later with your head between your tail.”

The couple had their first date at the old Scott Park Pool.

Not long after that, the young couple got married, nearly seven decades ago.