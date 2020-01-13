51ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

51ºF

News

Police responding to active shooting report near Virginia school

People are advised to avoid the area

Associated Press

Tags: Crime, Henrico
photo

HENRICO, Va. – Police in Virginia are responding to a report of an active shooter near a school in Henrico County.

A tweet from Henrico County police at 12:05 p.m. advised people to avoid the area of 7800 Woodman Road, which is where Moody Middle School is located, as police responded to a report of an active shooting.

That tweet was followed up with the fact that officers were at the scene and there were no reported injuries.

At about 12:35 p.m., police tweeted that Woodman Road, between Lourdes Road and Norman Avenue, is closed to through traffic while first responders continue to clear the scene.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.