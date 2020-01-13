Police responding to active shooting report near Virginia school

HENRICO, Va. – Police in Virginia are responding to a report of an active shooter near a school in Henrico County.

A tweet from Henrico County police at 12:05 p.m. advised people to avoid the area of 7800 Woodman Road, which is where Moody Middle School is located, as police responded to a report of an active shooting.

#HPDAutoTweet: Henrico Police responding to a report of active shooter near the area of 7800 Block WOODMAN RD. Avoid area. Call 911 (text if you can’t) in case of emergency. Updates forthcoming. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 13, 2020

That tweet was followed up with the fact that officers were at the scene and there were no reported injuries.

Henrico police received a call via text to 9-1-1 of an active shooter along the 7800 block Woodman Road. Henrico police are on scene and there are NO reported injuries. Henrico police continued to clear the school to ensure everyone’s safety. Media staging Our Lady of Lourdes — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 13, 2020

At about 12:35 p.m., police tweeted that Woodman Road, between Lourdes Road and Norman Avenue, is closed to through traffic while first responders continue to clear the scene.