Bizarre break-In: Stripping stalker arrested

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – An accused stalker was arrested Friday after authorities said he broke into a Florida family's home and stripped off his clothing.

In a 911 call to authorities, a woman told operators she needed police at her Mount Dora home. It was the moment authorities said 24-year-old Deron Randall Jr. broke in.

"I heard the door try to open and I went and got my husband and I couldn't see anything outside when I went to get him and then I heard shots fired in the house several times," the caller told the emergency operator.

According to an arrest report, a family member confronted Randall with a shotgun and a struggle ensued.

The victim hit Randall in the head with the gun, causing it to fire.

According to authorities, the family told deputies Randall had started following their daughter on social media years ago, but after he made some inappropriate comments on her account she blocked him.

Then about two years ago, the family told deputies Randall just happened to be the delivery worker who dropped off a stove at their house.