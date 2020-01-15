Speaker Nancy Pelosi names prosecutors as impeachment heads to Senate

WASHINGTON, DC – There’s pomp, history and a bit of presidential politics at play as the House sends two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial.

It’s all happening Wednesday, when Speaker Nancy Pelosi names the prosecutors who will make the case that Trump abused his office and obstructed Congress’ investigation into his conduct with Ukraine.

The House will vote, and a procession will carry the articles of impeachment to the Senate for housekeeping matters to set up the trial.

Chief Justice John Roberts will preside, and arguments are expected to begin next Tuesday.