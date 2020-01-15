Missing WV teenage girl believed to be with a 22-year-old man

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department in West Virginia is asking for help as it searches for a missing teenage girl.

Kinley Bowyer was last seen at her home in Ronceverte, West Virginia, on Tuesday at about 10 p.m.

Authorities believe she may be with Andrew Wolfe, 22, of White Sulphur Springs, and traveling in a gray 2008 Ford Focus with West Virginia tag 1UH-633. The car also has a pink lettering type decal located on the rear window on the driver’s side.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact Chief Deputy Joshua Martin or Deputy Brandon McCormick of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department by calling the Greenbrier County 911 Center Non-Emergency line at 304-647-7911 or the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at 304-647-6634.