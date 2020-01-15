Valentines pour in for 104-year-old Marine veteran

SACRAMENTO, Ca. – Valentine’s Day cards are pouring in for a 104-year-old World War II veteran after a request by his friends at his senior living community went viral.

U.S. Marine Corps Major Bill White, 104, said he is surprised by the outpouring of love.

White was in Iwo Jima when soldiers raised the U.S. flag over Mt. Surabachi. Shortly after that decisive victory, he was wounded by a grenade that detonated near him. He was later awarded the Purple Heart.