Woman dies after she says emergency room staff took “too long”

MILWAUKEE, WI – A Milwaukee, Wisconsin woman has died after leaving the emergency room because she said they were taking "too long."

Tashonna Ward, 25, died on her way to Urgent Care on Jan. 2. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's report, Ward went to the Froedtert Hospital emergency room because she had been experiencing chest pains.

After arriving at the hospital, staff performed several tests to determine the cause of Ward's pain. An x-ray showed that Ward had cardiomegaly, also known as an enlarged heart.

According to the report, Ward left the ER several hours later with her sister because she felt she was waiting too long. Instead, she decided to go to Urgent Care.