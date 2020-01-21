New Hampshire dad kills coyote with bare hands

KENSINGTON, NH – A New Hampshire man killed a coyote with his bare hands after it attacked his two-year-old son Monday morning.

He was hiking with his family on a trail when the coyote grabbed his son’s coat and dragged him to the ground.

“I straddle it and sat down on it. scissor locked it as best I could," said Ian O’Reilly, the father.

It was a desperate move for this father.

He fought back after a coyote bit him twice and tried to run off with his two-year-old son while they were out for a hike.

“It was snapping and attacking and lunging got me on (the) chest it was able to jump on me,” said O’Reilly.

Earlier in the day, the same coyote taunted someone in their car attacking the vehicle.

It also came after two dogs in a neighbor’s yard and then, turned on their owner.

“I was just trying to run in house as fast as I could bite me and it was trying to get into the house," said O’Reilly.

But it was O’Reilly who finally brought the coyote’s chaotic, dangerous run to an end.

“I had its snout here and pushed it into the snow and used my knee and ribs to pin it,” said O’Reilly.

It was a grueling 10-minute struggle, but his brave fight saved him and his family.

“Never underestimate the power of survival. That coyote was very interested in living. But so were we," said O’Reilly.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officers collected the coyote’s remains, which will be brought to concord and tested for rabies.