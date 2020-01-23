Burglars found hiding in dumpster at Georgia gas station

DULUTH, Ga. – Shell station manager Mohammed Murdhani chuckled as he showed his store surveillance video of the Saturday morning break-in.

“I don’t think they really knew what they were doing,” said Murdhani.

The suspects had a hard time getting the door open.

Just as they got inside, a Duluth police officer happened to drive by, spooking two of them.

Those two took off and wound up locking their accomplices inside the store.

They had to smash windows to break out, just as the Duluth officer turned around and started chasing them.

Police cameras recorded as officers swarmed the area.

A couple of minutes later, an alert businessman spotted two men running up the stairs on his surveillance camera. Police canines weren’t too far behind. They found them hiding in a dumpster.

A police drone hovered overhead as the dog sniffed out his prey.

Leonunte Carson and Terry Price were both quickly arrested.