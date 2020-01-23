Rookie firefighter helps mom deliver baby

NEW YORK CITY – Call it a flying start, a great first step or hitting the ground running.

But this firefighter in Yonkers, New York, passed a big test on his very first day on the job.

Michael Iacovello helped this woman, Agnes Osei Bonsu, deliver her baby last week.

Officials say there was not enough time to get her to the hospital after she went into labor.

But Bonsu says the firefighter knew exactly what to do, helping her give birth to a baby girl.

“I was really nervous, I was excited, but the training kicked in and she started crying once we suctioned her. Then I cut the umbilical cord, it was really exciting," said Iacovello.

Bonsu and the newborn girl, who is her fourth baby, are doing well.

It all happened not only on Iacovello’s first day, but also during his very first emergency call.