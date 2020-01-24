37ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

37ºF

Virginia

Virus concerns disrupt Chinese student exchange in Virginia

Tags: Virginia, International
Passengers wear masks to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus in a subway station, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The first case of coronavirus in Macao was confirmed on Wednesday, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The infected person, a 52-year-old woman, was a traveller from Wuhan. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Passengers wear masks to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus in a subway station, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The first case of coronavirus in Macao was confirmed on Wednesday, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The infected person, a 52-year-old woman, was a traveller from Wuhan. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – More than 20 Chinese exchange students who recently arrived in northern Virginia will be unable to visit their host school because of concerns over a disease outbreak.

Longfellow Middle School in Falls Church announced Wednesday that the students and chaperones from Hubei province won’t be visiting the school or staying with host families as originally planned due to the spread of the Coronavirus.

Instead, the school will work with the students’ tour company to arrange other cultural and educational activities in the area.

The changes came after Longfellow parents expressed concerns about the outbreak of a new virus in that part of China that has killed 17 people.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.