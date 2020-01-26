40ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

40ºF

News

Kobe Bryant dies in California helicopter crash

Jessica Jewell, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: kobe bryant
Kobe Bryant dead after helicopter crash.
Kobe Bryant dead after helicopter crash. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

CALABASAS, Calif. – Former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California.

Five people were on board when the helicopter went down near Calabasas this morning. Bryant’s wife Vanessa was reportedly not on the helicopter, according to TMZ.

It’s not known who else was aboard the helicopter during the flight or where it was headed.

Stay with WSLS.com and 10 News for the latest on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: