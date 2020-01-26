Kobe Bryant dies in California helicopter crash

CALABASAS, Calif. – Former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California.

Five people were on board when the helicopter went down near Calabasas this morning. Bryant’s wife Vanessa was reportedly not on the helicopter, according to TMZ.

It’s not known who else was aboard the helicopter during the flight or where it was headed.

