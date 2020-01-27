Ohio couple expecting quintuplets

CLEVLAND, OH – An Ohio couple is about to become a household of seven -- a pregnant wife is expecting quintuplets.

After Hannah and Jacob Merton married in 2017, and they felt ready to try for kids.

“I“ve always wanted twins. I always grew up saying I wanted twins,” said Hannah Merton, mother of the family.

“We tried to get pregnant for a year and it just wasn’t happening," said Hannah.

They went to a specialist, started fertility medication, and last October, a doctor delivered stunning news.

“I almost passed out just from shock,” said Hannah.

At first, the ultrasound revealed Hannah’s wish-- twins-- babies "A" and “B.” But there were more -- "C" "D" and "E".

“So she kept looking and she was measuring and counting re-counting and finally after it was over, she had to pull up a chair because she was so shocked, and she was like, you’re having five babies," said Hannah.

“It really was just a surreal kind of feeling. I don’t even know how to put it into words. It’s just unbelievable really," said Jacob Merton, the father of the family.

“I was just like how is this even possible? What?,” said Hannah.

Hannah is now 19 weeks along with 3 girls and two boys -- still working on names.

Their due date is in June, but the quints will most likely be delivered in March or April.

“My personal goal is 30 weeks,” said Hannah.

Hannah and Jacob love to look at updated ultrasounds of the quints.

“I just love looking at their profiles like their little noses and everything,” said Hannah.

They’re all doing well, and so is mom.

Hannah, who is 20, and Jacob, 22, admit they’re little scared about caring for 5 babies inside their Barberton home.

“I don’t even know how many thousands of diapers we’re going to go through,” said Hannah.

But they have a large family and many friends willing to help.

“I just believe god won’t give us anything that we can not handle,” said Jacob.

Hannah will stay home with the quintuplets.

Jacob will soon graduate from the University of Akron, looking to start a career in financial planning.

The couple says they feel blessed to be becoming parents, five times over.

“I just have to trust that everything is going to work out okay. I have a really strong faith in God that everything is going to work out," said Hannah.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were ten-sets of five-babies or more in the year 2018.