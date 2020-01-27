WATCH LIVE: Virginia educators holding rally in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Education Association has gathered educators, administrators, school board members, superintendents, and other education supporters at the Bell Tower on the grounds of the State Capitol to deliver the strong message that elected officials must “Fund Our Future.”

“Virginia can do so much better than this. We’re shortchanging our students, our educators and our future,” said Jim Livingston, VEA’s president. “We are demanding that the General Assembly reverse its budget cuts and give Virginia public schools the resources our students deserve.”

Speakers include: