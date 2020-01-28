Weinermobile pulled over in Wisconsin for traffic violation

WAUKESHA, WI – Yes, even the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile can get pulled over.

Authorities say the Weinermobile was pulled over for not following the Move Over Law, which requires drivers to get over or slow down for first responders.

“One of the most dangerous places for emergency responders and maintenance personnel is along the side of the road. Each year hundreds of these hard working men and women are injured or killed by passing motorists while working along the nation’s highways," said the sheriff’s department in its post.