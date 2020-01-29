Change your TV settings to have the best Super Bowl viewing experience possible

ROANOKE, Va. – Ready or not, the Super Bowl is coming on Sunday. A lot can go into preparations for the big game with the snacks, guests and yes, even the TV settings for the best viewing experience possible.

Consumer Reports say there are specific settings you can turn on or off for the best picture quality for the big game.

First, turn off the noise reduction setting. This setting is in place to help with things like snow or other smaller details that used to affect older analog TV models.

Turning off noise reduction offers the viewer a more detailed and more natural-looking image.

Second, turn off or turn down sharpness control. This setting artificially boosts fine details and textures which can create halos around objects in the picture.

Finally, turn off your motion smoothing setting. This effect causes many movies to look like video which some call “the soap opera effect."

Consumer Reports says not to worry if you don’t like the look of these effects, because most TVs have an option to restore the original factory settings.

For more information about the settings listed above, click here.