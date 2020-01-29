PETA says Punxsutawney Phil should retire

As we are moving ever closer to Groundhog Day, there are some who wish the most famous groundhog would retire.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA wrote a letter to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

The letter calls on the club to send Punxsutawney Phil to an animal sanctuary.

PETA is recommending an animatronic groundhog that uses weather-related instrumentation to determine whether Old Man Winter is going to stick around a little longer.

The group says “gentle, vulnerable, groundhogs are not barometers.”

According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s website, Phil is kept in a climate-controlled environment.

Phil also gets an annual checkup as his care is governed by the US Department of Agriculture.

While the Groundhog Club has not responded to PETA’s request, there is no indication on the club’s website that the famous punxutawney phil will be replaced by a robot.