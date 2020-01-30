Elementary students make Valentines for California Marine veteran

What is believed to be the world’s oldest Marine has asked for Valentine’s cards.

More than 2,000 miles away, students at elementary school are busy making his wish come true.

“I was surprised to say the least. I hadn’t expected any of this," said Maj. Bill White, retired Marine.

104-year-old Marine veteran Maj. Bill White didn’t know what to expect when his senior living friends made him a social media star.

They simply asked for people to send the Purple Heart warrior, who fought the battle of Iwo Jima, a valentine.

They’ve started to arrive from New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee.

2,822 miles away from Maj. White’s Stockton, California home, Mrs. McGowan’s first graders at Immaculate Heart of Mary in North Wilmington are now making valentines for Maj. White as part of their catholic schools week celebration.

“When they heard about this gentleman asking for valentines everyone kinda jumped into action," said McGowan.

The kids are working their little paws off.

“He must have been a good soldier.”

Glue sticks, crayons, markers, scissors and stickers, not to mention personalized notes to their new hero.

"Dear Maj. White, happy valentine s day thank you for your service. Love, Jhayden.”

The kids were told they can put the Marine motto on their card- if they can remember it.

And that’s what these kids want -- to give a big smile to possibly our nation s oldest living marine.

“We can t forget about him right? Seems like a pretty special guy.”

they won t forget about major white- they ll be semper fi - or always loyal - to him forever.

they re already talking about sending him st. patrick s day cards.