KFC to expand its plant-based menu

KFC is going to test expand its new plant-based fried chicken.

The fast-food chain sold out of the Beyond Fried Chicken at an Atlanta restaurant in less than five hours.

The expanded testing starts Feb. 3 at more than 70 locations including Nashville and Charlotte, North Carolina.

It comes in a four to 12 piece.

The demand for plant-based and vegan options has been growing as people look to cut down on their meat consumption due to health concerns.

Dunkin has launched a beyond sausage breakfast sandwich, and Burger King is enjoying the success of its meatless Impossible Whopper.

Earlier this month, Burger King announced it will be testing plant-based Impossible Croissan’wiches in certain markets.