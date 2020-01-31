Five-year-old badly burned during school science experiment
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A 5-year-old Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania girl is recovering from severe burns following a science experiment in school.
According to the child's family, she was burned by boiling water.
Todd Hollis, the attorney for the family, said the family found out about the child's burns through a phone call from someone at the school saying the girl had sustained "minor burns.”
The teacher who oversaw the experiment has resigned.
