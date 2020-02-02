For the first time in over 900 years, Sunday is an extra rare palindrome day

Today might be Super Bowl Sunday, but it's also special for another reason. While Sunday's big game happens every year, today is the first eight-digit cross cultural 'palindrome day' in over 900 years!

A palindrome is when you are able to spell the same word, number or expression forward as you can backward -- people with the names Hannah, Elle or Bob might recognize the word. Other common palindromes include the word racecar or phrases like “Madam, I’m Adam.”

Today is extra rare, with an eight-digit palindrome date: 02/02/2020. And while some countries spell out the dates as Month / Day / Year instead of the United States Day / Month / Year format, the palindrome still works regardless.

Today contrasts with one of the last eight-digit palindromes this century has seen: 11/02/2011, which other foreign notations would write as 02/11/2011.

The American way of writing out the dates would have seen 12 eight-digit palindrome days this century. But this is the first in many years to be “cross-cultural,” working in both the US format and foreign formats.

According to WUSA, The last time such a date existed was 11/11/1111, according to timeanddate.com and University of Portland professor Aziz Inan, whose website keeps a long list of the rare days.