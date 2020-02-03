Dunkaroos are making a comeback this summer

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to rule the lunch table once more.

General Mills is throwing it back to a simpler time by bringing back a 90s favorite -- Dunkaroos.

The wildly popular lunch snack is coming back to grocery store aisles in the U.S. this summer.

“For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade," said Jeff Caswell, president of snacks at General Mills. “We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it.”

Dunkaroos was first introduced to the market in 1992, ushered in by slam-dunk mascot Sydney the Kangaroo.