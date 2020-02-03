President Trump incorrectly congratulates the state of Kansas after Chiefs win Super Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, President Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations to the team’s fans and the state of Kansas.

The only problem, the team is based in Missouri, not Kansas.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure," Trump tweeted. "You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!"

After about 10 minutes, the President deleted the tweet and posted a new one with the correct state listed.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

Both the Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals, are based and play in Kansas City, Missouri.

There is a Kansas City, Kansas, that borders its Missouri counterpart; however the cities are divided by a state line bisecting the Kansas City metro area.

The distinction between states is a big one for residents of both cities and the surrounding area. For years, there has been a rivalry between the cities in which both areas would compete for businesses across the state line to get them to relocate.