Tom Brady’s mysterious tweet was an ad for Hulu

BOSTON, Mass. – Now we know the answer to Tom Brady’s social media post that caused a stir online.

The legendary quarterback posted this photo Thursday evening on Twitter and Instagram without a caption.

That led to thousands of comments asking, “What the heck does this mean?”

People were speculating if he is walking away from the field -- signaling that he is leaving the patriots or football altogether, or walking toward it -- implying he will stay loyal to the New England Patriots.

It turns out it was an ad for Hulu.

Brady is 42-years-old and has played 20 seasons in the NFL.

He appeared in nine super bowls, winning a record six of them.