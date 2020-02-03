Tom Brady’s mysterious tweet was an ad for Hulu
BOSTON, Mass. – Now we know the answer to Tom Brady’s social media post that caused a stir online.
The legendary quarterback posted this photo Thursday evening on Twitter and Instagram without a caption.
That led to thousands of comments asking, “What the heck does this mean?”
People were speculating if he is walking away from the field -- signaling that he is leaving the patriots or football altogether, or walking toward it -- implying he will stay loyal to the New England Patriots.
It turns out it was an ad for Hulu.
Brady is 42-years-old and has played 20 seasons in the NFL.
He appeared in nine super bowls, winning a record six of them.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.