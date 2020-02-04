CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police K9 catches runaway suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – A New Mexico man made his situation a lot worse when he ran away from a traffic stop.

What could have been an arrest on two outstanding warrants turned into felony charges.

In early January, Clovis Police pulled over a man and woman who drove through a red light.

They smelled pot inside the car.

“My glove department is... I just took everything out," said the passenger.

The two get out of the Chevy Impala, and inside the car, officers find a gun.

“What did you say your name was?,” one officer asked.

“Jassie Galvin," they responded.

Having already located the driver’s ID, police knew he gave them a fake name.

“Why don’t you do me a favor and put your hands behind your back. OK?," said the officer.

Giving the officers a hard time, Moses Martinez makes a run for it.

The chase was on, and one officer called for backup. The K9 officer took off after Martinez.

When officers caught up, Martinez was in bad shape.

Bit on the leg, thigh, and butt, he was writhing in pain, and the cop he fled from took a cuff to her face too.

A judge ordered Martinez to be held in jail until his trial.