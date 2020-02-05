Dad dances on TikTok for son in NICU

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Florida dad said it was just a silly thing he did for his son, who is in the NICU.

But it went far beyond just silly, it touched people’s hearts all over the world.

Most parents would move heaven and Earth for their children, so it should come as no surprise that this is what one father is doing for his newborn baby.

Chris Askew does this crazy little dance and posts it on social media for all the world to see.

“I did it just as a silly thing just see and I woke up the next morning and I had 500,000 views on it," said Chris.

Chris does it for his fourth son, baby Dylan.

Dylan was born in mid-January, two months premature. He only weighed a little over four pounds, and he’s in the fight for his life.

“Unless you’ve been through it, you can’t put into words how hard it is," said Chris.

So Chris, a firefighter for Seminole County and a self-admitted addict of TikTok, a social media app -- got this bright idea: Post a video of him doing his dance every day until his baby boy is strong enough to get out of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Winnie Palmer Hospital.

He shot his first in the laundry room at the Ronald McDonald House.

His second with his wife Danielle in the hospital.

Shot one with the nurses in the NICU unit, with his fellow firefighters, UCF’s mascot Nitro, the Magic dancers and, well, the list goes on and on and the outpouring of love for baby Dylan goes on and on.

Baby Dylan is doing well, and his family hopes he will leave the NICU in three weeks.