Operation Silent Predator nets 26 child sex crime arrests

PHOENIX – A recent operation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations’ Phoenix office has arrested more than two dozen individuals suspected of child sex crimes.

Operation Silent Predator was an undercover operation targeting the demand for child sex crimes and human trafficking.

During the operational period, officers and undercover detectives placed ads on websites and apps which are commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts with children.

As part of the investigation, 26 suspects were identified for soliciting and/or brokering deals for various sex acts and were subsequently arrested.

Other agencies involved in the operation include: the Phoenix Police Department, the Mesa Police Department, the Tempe Police Department, the Chandler Police Department and the Arizona Attorney General’s office to identify and arrest alleged sexual predators.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is also prosecuting those arrested.

HSI encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or by completing its online tip form. Both are staffed around the clock by investigators. From outside the U.S. and Canada, callers should dial 802-872-6199. Hearing impaired users can call TTY 802-872-6196.