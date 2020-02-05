WATCH LIVE: Senate voting to convict, acquit President Trump on impeachment charges

WASHINGTON – The Republican-controlled Senate appears virtually certain to acquit President Donald Trump on two impeachment charges.

GOP lawmakers are railing against what they say is a rushed process. Democrats are calling Trump a threat to democracy.

The historic, three-week trial has proceeded along partisan lines, with just a few undecided members even considering breaking with their party.

Senators plan to vote later Wednesday on Trump’s fate.

In the end, the impeachment proceedings have shown that Trump has an iron grip on the GOP and they have reaffirmed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s status as Trump’s most important political ally.