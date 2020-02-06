All 5 cases of suspected new coronavirus in Virginia tested negative

ROANOKE, Va. – State health officials are closely monitoring the outbreak of a new coronavirus that was first detected in China, and reported Wednesday that all five suspected cases of the new virus in Virginia have tested negative.

China reported that deaths from the new virus rose to 563 and the number of confirmed cases rose to 28,018 on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

There were initially three suspected cases of the new virus in central Virginia and two suspected cases in northern Virginia, but all have tested negative.

