WATCH: Same storm system we’re seeing drops a tree on a car on I-285

DUNWOODY, Georgia – Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt when a tree fell on a car driving on an Atlanta highway on Thursday morning.

Dunwoody Police said the incident happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 285.

A tree down fell on this vehicle traveling I-285 EB at Ashford Dunwoody Rd. Thankfully no serious injuries. Crews are working to open up the interstate. Expect heavy delays. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/v75P8YVwkJ — Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) February 6, 2020

Video shows a car being crushed by a tree as it falls.

The incident caused lane closures and heavy delays, which have now since been lifted.