44ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

44ºF

News

WATCH: Same storm system we’re seeing drops a tree on a car on I-285

Incident happened in an Atlanta suburb

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Weather

DUNWOODY, Georgia – Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt when a tree fell on a car driving on an Atlanta highway on Thursday morning.

Dunwoody Police said the incident happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 285.

Video shows a car being crushed by a tree as it falls.

The incident caused lane closures and heavy delays, which have now since been lifted.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: