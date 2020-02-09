Apple fined for slowing down older iPhone models

Apple has been fined roughly $27 million for slowing down the performance of older iPhone models on purpose.

According to KXXV, France’s competition and fraud watchdog (DGCCRF) fined the U.S. tech giant because it said consumers were not warned about this.

Apple confirmed back in 2017 it was intentionally slowing down some iPhones, but the company said it was only doing it to make the smartphones last longer.

After being fined by the French watchdog, Apple sent out a statement saying it has resolved the issue with the watchdog.

Apple now has to display a notice on its French-language website for a month as part of the agreement.

You may be wondering if this is something Apple is still doing, and yes, they are.

In fact, since Apple confirmed the practice in 2017, it has done it on several more iPhones including: