Kobe Bryant to be honored at 2020 Oscars

According to KTTV, Hollywood will honor Kobe Bryant during the Academy Awards, which take place two weeks after his sudden and tragic death.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend was killed in a helicopter crash Jan. 26, along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, on what was a foggy morning in Los Angeles. The helicopter crashed into the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains in a Calabasas mountain bike park hours before the Grammy Awards. There were no survivors.