Kobe Bryant to be honored at 2020 Oscars

Taylor Kelso, Producer

FILE - This March 4, 2018 file photo shows Kobe Bryant, winner of the award for best animated short for "Dear Basketball", at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
According to KTTV, Hollywood will honor Kobe Bryant during the Academy Awards, which take place two weeks after his sudden and tragic death.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend was killed in a helicopter crash Jan. 26, along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, on what was a foggy morning in Los Angeles. The helicopter crashed into the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains in a Calabasas mountain bike park hours before the Grammy Awards. There were no survivors.

