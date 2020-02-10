FDA warns grain-free diet could damage dogs’ hearts

Many pet owners switched their dogs to a grain-free diet because they were told it was healthier. But now, the FDA is warning that it could damage dogs’ hearts.

Just like people, certain foods have the same effect on dogs.

Marney Prince advocates for eastern food therapy, or EFT.

EFT is based on the idea of warming, neutral and cooling foods.

Dogs that suffer from slow circulation, are lethargic, have loose stool, watery eyes, or anxiety. they need a warming diet that includes chicken, lamb, turkey, mussels, trout, pumpkin, kale, carrots and coconut oil.

“A dog that needs a cooling recipe would need attributes in the food that moisturize the body and take down inflammation," said Prince.

You can order food and get a free eastern food therapy assessment of your dog by going to her website.