Police searching for South Carolina first-grader gone missing after school Monday

CAYCE, S.C. – Authorities are expanding the search for a six-year-old girl who went missing after getting off her school bus Monday afternoon, according to WYFF.

Six-year-old Faye Swetlick’s family reportedly told police that she got off the school bus at her normal stop near Churchill Heights subdivision and made it home safely. Her family noticed she was missing around 3:45 p.m. and called police.

Officers are asking nearby residents with doorbell cameras to look over the footage and submit anything they think might help with the investigation.

Authorities say they will be going door to door in the subdivision and stopping cars in the neighborhood to question drivers as the search continues Tuesday.

Faye is described as having strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 803-205-4444.