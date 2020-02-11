Veteran celebrates 97th birthday with celebration fit for a king

A South Carolina World War II veteran just celebrated a birthday fit for a king.

John Moore celebrated his 97th birthday Monday. He was crowned king for the day by performers from Myrtle Beach's Medieval Times, while his two great-great granddaughters were crowned princesses.

“He is the kindest soul," said Jessica Rigsbee, a nurse for Moore through Amedisys Hospice. "He has such a gentle heart.”

The idea for the celebration came from Moore’s wife, Anne, who passed away just two weeks ago.

“It was her goal to make it to his birthday, which is today," Rigsbee added. “He’s a strong man but you can see the tears in his eyes when her names come up and the true love that they had.”

“The emotions are like a mountain, heaped up and running over,” Moore said when asked about his royalty-themed celebration. "I know what Anne would say today: ‘You’re a good man, and I’m waiting for you.’”