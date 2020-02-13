Authorities look for two cars as search for missing South Carolina girl continues

CAYCE, S.C. – Authorities in South Carolina are searching for two cars that were caught on camera leaving the neighborhood of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.

Police say these two cars were seen leaving the neighborhood during the time Swetlik was last seen.

Investigators have not been able to identify or interview the drivers, so they’re relying on information from people who live nearby.

Faye was last seen in her yard Monday afternoon after she got off the school bus.

Anyone with information is urged to contact this number: 803-205-4444.