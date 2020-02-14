Amtrak launches limited time Valentine’s Day sale

Amtrak has launched a limited-time Valentine’s Day sale so you can save on your next train vacation.

The sale offers two tickets for the price of one, from long-distance trips to shorter hops, for spring and summer.

Free companion fares must be bought by the 17th.

The sale is good for travel between March 9 and Aug. 30 with no blackout dates.

You can receive the discount by using the code V214 at checkout. For more information, visit their website.