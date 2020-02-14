Giant Japanese panda gets special treats for Valentine’s Day

A giant panda at Adventure World in western Japan got some special treats for Valentine’s Day!

Zookeepers gave Eimei a panda-shaped snowman and a sack full of bamboo leaves.

Eimei is a 27-year-old male panda that has fathered 15 cubs.

His age is equivalent to about 80 in human years.

He is expected to mate with Rauhin this year.

In Japan, it is customary for women to give chocolates and gifts to men on valentine’s day.