New study suggests those who are happy contribute to partner’s health

Good news for all you lovebirds, on this Valentine’s Day.

A recent study suggests that the saying “happy wife, happy life” may be true!

Researchers followed nearly 4,500 heterosexual couples for up to eight years.

They found those who were married to an optimistic person were less likely to experience cognitive decline later in life.

The scientists say if your partner is happy and healthy, then it could lead to similar outcomes in your life.

This includes developing a healthier lifestyle and exercising more, which has been associated with good brain health.