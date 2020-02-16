31st annual Heart Ball to raise nearly $2,500 for the American Heart Association

The Roanoke Heart Ball took place Saturday night in Roanoke.

The ball featured dinner, live auctions, a photo booth and live music by The Kings.

Directors of the American Heart Association said about $2,500 was expected to be collected by the end of the ball.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth over the years. The community really embraces the event and looks forward to coming. We’ve grown by leaps and bounds,” said senior development director, Elizabeth Vail.

All proceeds will benefit The American Heart Association’s work in the region.