Bassinet accessory recalled due to suffocation risk

A manufacturer has recalled the accessory for that comes with 51,000 of its bassinets, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Kolcraft has recalled the inclined sleeper accessory included with its Cuddle 'n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper (model number starting with KB063) and the Kolcraft Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper (model number starting with KB061).

You can check your bassinet’s model number by looking on the metal bar between the bassinet’s legs. The inclined sleeper is the only part that is being recalled.

According to the CPSC, the manufacturer decided to recall because several infant deaths have been reported as a result of other manufacturers’ inclined sleepers after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side.

If you have one of the recalled accessories, you are entitled to a $20 refund or a $35 voucher used on the Kolcraft website.

To claim your voucher, call 1-800-453-7673 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT, email customerservice@kolcraft.com or online at their website when you click on “Incline Sleeper Recall” or “Safety Notifications.”