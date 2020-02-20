Contigo recalls 5.7 million children’s water bottles due to choking hazard

ROANOKE, Va. – Attention all parents!

Contigo is recalling some of their children’s cleanable water bottles. This recall is specific to the bottles with a black-colored spout base and spout cover.

The silicone spout on the water bottle can detach and become a choking hazard. There have been 427 reports of the spout detaching and 27 of those ended up in children’s mouths.

If you own one, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) advises to stop using it immediately and call Contigo to receive a free water bottle. Consumers who received replacement lids in their August 2019 recall should also reach out.

Contigo’s customer service phone number is 888-262-0622 or you can contact them online.

These water bottles were sold at Costco, Target, Walmart and various online websites. About 5.7 million have been sold in the U.S., with an additional 157,000 in Canada and 28,000 in Mexico. They come in two-packs, three-packs or individually.