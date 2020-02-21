Mom of missing Idaho kids arrested in Hawaii

KAUA'I, HI – Authorities in Hawaii have arrested the 47-year-old woman at the center of an investigation into her two missing children.

The Kaua’i Police Department arrested Lori Vallow of Idaho on Thursday.

She was arrested on a warrant from Idaho authorities in relation to the investigation into the disappearance of her two children who have been missing since September.

Vallow did not comply with a court order to produce her children to authorities on Jan. 30.

She has been charged with two felonies counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children.

Vallow has also been charged with resisting and obstructing officers as well as a criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and other charges.