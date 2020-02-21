Search continues for missing Tennessee toddler

The search is on in Tennesse for a 15-month-old little girl missing since December.

Evelyn Mae Boswell was last seen on December 26, 2019.

She was officially reported missing on Tuesday, more than seven weeks after she vanished.

A statewide amber alert has been issued for the toddler.

Authorities are not disclosing further details on their investigation or disclosing why it took so long for the toddler to be reported missing.

Local officials say the child’s mother is involved in the investigation.

The toddler’s father is active duty in the U.S. military and is stationed in Louisiana.

Authorities first learned that Evelyn was missing after hearing from relatives who stated that they had not seen the toddler since the holidays.

Evelyn is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 lbs.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.

“The day before yesterday a family member of this missing child reported in a department of children’s services referral about the child being missing,” said Capt. Andy Seabolt, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. "We’re trying to determine all those facts as to why there was a lapse in time in the child being reported missing.”